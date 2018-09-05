SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 05
21 °C
Thu, 06
18 °C
Fri, 07
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Wetherspoons pubs in Slough and Windsor to cut prices for Tax Equality Day

    Wetherspoons pubs in Slough and Windsor will be cutting their prices for one day only to support Tax Equality Day.

    Food and drink at The Moon and Spoon, in Slough High Street, The Windlesora, in William Street, and The King and Castle, in Thames Street, will be reduced by 7.5 per cent on Thursday, September 13.

    The special offer aims to highlight the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

    Pubs are currently subject to 20 per cent VAT on all food and drink compared to supermarkets which pay no VAT on all food.

    Gabriella Slevin, manager of The Windlesora, said: "We are keen to highlight the amount customers could save if VAT in pubs was lowered permanently.

    "A reduction in the level of VAT on a long-term basis will generate growth and create jobs in the important leisure and hospitality sector and help the high street, of which pubs are an integral part."

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved