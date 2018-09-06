SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters help rescue dogs during Windsor house fire

    Firefighters helped rescue two dogs during a house fire in Windsor today.

    Crews from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead and Wokingham fire stations were called to the three-storey building in Chaucer Close at 10.25am.

    The blaze is believed to have started in the downstairs living room when a downlight set a box of belongings on fire.

    Firefighters used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the flames.

    A border collie fled the house but a sausage dog had to be carried to safety.

    Crews stayed on the scene for almost three hours.

    Nobody was hurt.

