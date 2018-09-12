Virtual cycling taster sessions on offer at Windsor Leisure Centre

Free virtual cycling sessions will be on offer during a taster day at gyms in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Windsor Leisure Centre and the Magnet Leisure Centre will be running the classes tomorrow ahead of the launch of its new exercise programme next week.

The virtual cycling experience sees cyclists taken on a digital journey which plays out on a big screen in the gym while the lights are down.

Sessions on offer include ‘The Trip’ which involves a 40-minute workout, ‘Sprint’ classes which include 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training and ‘RPM’ which has simulated climbs and sprints.

The Magnet Leisure Centre will be running classes at 10.45am, 11.40am and 12.20pm with Windsor Leisure Centre running sessions at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

Fitness and retention manager Anjuli Dare said: “Virtual cycling can appeal to all the people that maybe don’t like the spotlight of a class and might be nervous about what other people think.”

From Monday, virtual cycling sessions will be free for gym members and £9.35 for non-members.