In pictures: Rider proposes to girlfriend during Windsor Lions' Horseride in the Great Park

A rider got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend during the Lions Club of Windsor’s Horseride in the Great Park at the weekend.

Ben Pinion popped the question to Zoe Griffiths in the scenic surroundings of the Long Walk on Sunday and, amid a flood of tears, she said yes.

Zoe said she had no idea about the proposal but was ‘over the moon’.

She added: “I can’t believe my lovely boyfriend Ben proposed to me, and in such incredible surroundings of the Long Walk.”

The two-day event is regarded as the Lions Club of Windsor’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Almost 650 riders completed the nine-mile course in Windsor Great Park and organisers are hoping it will bring in £40,000.

Money will now be distributed to the club’s chosen causes across the borough.

An awards ceremony is expected to be held in January where the beneficiaries will be announced.

Awards will also be handed out to the top fundraisers at this year’s ride.

Organiser Mark Fraser said: “We now have the enjoyable task of determining the charities and good causes that will benefit from this year’s ride.

“We are keen to spread the funds across a wide range of local organisations as well as retaining funds for the support of local people and projects that come to our attention during the year.”

He thanked Windsor Great Park for their support and The Shanly Foundation, who sponsored the event.