Permanent anti-terror barriers in Windsor could cost at least £3.2 million, report states

Permanent anti-terror barriers in Windsor could cost at least £3.2 million to install, a council report states.

Temporary security barriers were installed at six locations in the town centre following the Westminster terrorist attacks in March 2017.

But the National Barrier Assets are only on loan from the Government and could be withdrawn if another location is deemed a higher security priority.

Members of the Royal Borough’s Highways, Transport and Environment Overview and Scrutiny Panel are due to discuss the introduction of permanent security barriers at a meeting on Monday.

Cllr Phill Bicknell, cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “The thing that makes this different from any other paper is you’re talking about something that is preventing the loss of life.

“It’s not a vanity project.”

The council has already agreed to spend £942,000 on the barriers, with Thames Valley Police committing a further £250,000.

This money could cover phase one of the project which includes key locations along the Changing the Guard route such as Sheet Street, Park Street and the north end of Peascod Street.

Project Centre Limited, appointed to plan the scheme, has estimated the delivery of the whole project could cost £3.2 million.

But Cllr Bicknell warned this estimate could be exceeded due to the complicated nature of digging in Windsor.

He added: “One of the main problems is when you start digging because in Windsor you really don’t know what you’re going to find in terms of utilities.”

Work is also ongoing to consider alternatives to implement every suggested phase of the project.

Ideas include turning Castle Hill and St Albans Street into pedestrian-only zones.