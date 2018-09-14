Windsor Running Festival: Thousands sign up for marathon and 10k

Calling all runners and fitness enthusiasts. There are a few entries still available for the Windsor Running Festival on September 29 and 30, which consists of the Windsor Women’s 10k on the Saturday, followed by the Windsor Half Marathon on the Sunday.

Featuring the most scenic routes through the Windsor Great Park, this is a weekend not to be missed. Runners in their thousands will be lining up on the start line of the Windsor Half Marathon, one of the most beautiful in the UK, with the start and finish on the Long Walk with Windsor Castle as the backdrop.

Breathtaking scenery and traffic-free roads make for a wonderful route and, while there are many flat stretches, there are some hilly sections to make the run a bit more interesting.

The Windsor Women’s 10k is open to women of all ages and abilities and takes part along a picturesque stretch, perfect for a fun run or for those chasing a new personal best.

Here’s a schedule of the Windsor Running Festival to ensure you keep up with the pace:

Saturday, September 29

9am: Sprite Sprint

For little sprinting sprites aged five to nine, there is a 50m Sprite Sprint Dash, which will take place before the Windsor Women’s 10k.

Entries for sprite sprinters are taken on the day. There’s a 50p entry fee.

10am: Windsor Women’s 10k

The main event on the Saturday. The Windsor Women’s 10k will be started by five-time Olympian Jo Pavey who will then join the race to run alongside women of all ages and abilities.

Starting along the Long Walk, runners will then travel past landmarks such as the Copper Horse, the Royal Lodge and the Jubilee Statue.

Some runners will also be entered in our ‘Generation Game’, a chance for mothers and daughters to race for the fastest combined time.

Post-race: Presentations and meet-and-great with Jo Pavey

Once runners have crossed the finish line, the winners will be presented with their awards and then all runners have the chance to chat with Jo Pavey at the Running4Women tent.

Sunday September 30

9am: Sprite Sprint

For the second day of the Windsor Running Festival, the 50m Sprite Sprint Dash will take place before the Windsor Half Marathon.

10am: Windsor Half Marathon

The main event of the whole weekend – the Windsor Half Marathon – now in its 36th year, provides beautiful scenery with traffic-free roads. The course is undulating, but with many flat stretches. Entered in the half marathon are local businesses running as teams as part of the Corporate Challenge. Winners of this will receive a unique Corporate Challenge Trophy, and the team that raises the largest amount for charity will also be awarded.

10.15am: Glynn Shefford Memorial Run

In memory of Glynn Shefford, a scout leader from Old Windsor who was involved in organising the very first Windsor Half Marathon in 1981, each year the Windsor Running Festival hosts the Glynn Shefford Memorial Run. Open to anyone over the age of 10, the 2.5-mile race can be run, or walked, to commemorate the great work Glynn did throughout the borough.