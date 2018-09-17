In pictures: Windsor hosts first ever Pugfest

A festival for pug lovers and their beloved pets took place in Windsor at the weekend.

The event, labelled the ‘Glastonbury for Pugs’, attracted almost 500 people to Windsor Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Organisers opted for a Disney theme which saw many pint-sized pooches dressed in an array of outfits from the nation’s favourite fictional films.

Founder Rob Clowes, from Bridgend, South Wales, set up the event in 2014 in memory of his rescue dog Poppy who died of cancer.

The 30-year-old was inspired to organise an event to pay tribute to his pet and raise awareness of responsible breeding for pugs.

Rob said: “I think they were always seen as the ugly dog but now they are on TV and being publicised so much they have become really popular.

“One of our slogans is ‘don’t let a pug become your next fashion statement’ and we use these events to encourage responsible breeding.”

Pugfest is a non-profit event with any money raised going towards rescue organisations and charities across the UK including The French and Pug Dog Foundation.

Visit www.pugfestevents.com for details.