In pictures: Countess of Wessex opens refurbished cancer centre at BMI The Princess Margaret Hospital

A refurbished cancer centre in Windsor has been officially opened by a member of the Royal Family.

Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, met staff and patients at BMI The Princess Margaret Hospital during her visit on Monday.

Her Royal Highness toured the hospital's renovated Kensington Cancer Centre which includes individual treatment ‘pods’, an outpatients’ reception and therapy and consulting rooms.

The centre is for people receiving chemotherapy, palliative care and personal support for a range of cancers including breast, cervical and skin.

A counselling and quiet room, The Ashford Room, has also been named in recognition of consultant clinical oncologist Dr Richard Ashford for his commitment to cancer patients and input to the planning of the project.

Jayne Cassidy, executive director at BMI Princess Margaret Hospital, said: “The redevelopment of the Kensington Cancer Centre is actually more than the refurbishment of a building.

“We have updated our care pathways in line with patient expectations and with their input, and have worked with consultant oncologists to establish systemic anti-cancer therapy services.”

The Countess received a posy from housekeeper Jane Martin on behalf of staff and consultants to conclude the official opening.