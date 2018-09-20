Bin man commended for saving baby's life in Windsor

A quick-thinking bin man who saved a baby’s life in Windsor has been honoured at the Veolia National Hero Awards.

Luke Brown had just finished loading wheelie bins in Osborne Road when he saw a distressed woman get out of her car shouting that her baby wasn’t breathing.

He rushed over to the car and saw the child’s lips had turned purple and used his first aid skills to clear the baby’s blocked airway before paramedics arrived.

Afterwards, emergency services said Luke’s quick-thinking had almost certainly saved the baby’s life.

He picked up an award during a ceremony at The Banking Hall in London on September 6.

Luke said: “Thanks to a specialist first aid course, and British Red Cross training for the Veolia contract, I knew exactly what to do.”

Veolia regional director Ben Slater added: “I am proud of his achievement going beyond the call of duty, his quick-thinking and the way he used his experienced life-saving skills to save the day.”