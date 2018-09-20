In pictures: Cirque Berserk at Theatre Royal

Knives are being thrown, flaming ropes jumped and a ‘globe of death’ ridden at a circus in town this week.

Cirque Berserk, showing at the Theatre Royal until tomorrow (Saturday), has been wowing audiences with its troupe of performers and entertainers from around the world.

Dubbing itself a ‘Berserkus’ rather than a circus, acts include Toni the knife thrower, flinging knives at his assistant on a rotating wooden board, and a daring acrobatic display by two Brazilians appearing under the stage name of The Mustache Brothers.

The show also features the ‘globe of death’, in which a team of four motorcyclists ride in circles, upside down and horizontally, around a giant metal sphere.

Cirque Berserk is on until tomorrow (Saturday).

Tickets cost £15 and are available from bit.ly/2QL3kys