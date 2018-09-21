In pictures: Royal visit helps mark 100 years of trading for Daniel Department Store

Daniel Department Store celebrated 100 years of trading in the town by welcoming Sophie, The Countess of Wessex for a special visit.

Her Royal Highness heard from staff about how the store has evolved since opening its doors in 1918 before unveiling a commemorative plaque in Foggs restaurant.

The Countess also went on a tour of the ladies fashion department and viewed a display of A History of Women’s Undergarments Throughout the Years.

Musicians from The Windsor Boys’ School and Windsor Girls’ School also gave a performance during Monday’s visit.

A spokeswoman for Daniel Department Store said: “Over the years there have been family and team members who have worked tirelessly to ensure Daniel survived in Windsor, some dedicated their working lives to create areas of excellence, ensuring the continued success of Daniel over the years.

“We remember their dedication and are extremely grateful to them.

“We wish to express our determination and commitment to the customer focused service which has underpinned our business thinking for the last 100 years, and will continue to provide the bedrock for the next 100.”