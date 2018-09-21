Council seeks funding to pay for permanent anti-terror measures in Windsor

The Home Office has been urged to pay part of the bill for permanent anti-terror barriers in Windsor.

Following the Westminster terrorist attacks in March 2017, temporary barriers were installed at six locations across the town centre to protect the Changing the Guard route.

But the council is now looking to introduce permanent security measures which could cost more than £3million.

During a meeting of the borough’s highways, transport and environment overview and scrutiny panel on Monday, council officer David Scott said a letter had been sent to the Home Secretary asking for funding for the project.

Mr Scott, head of communities, enforcement and partnerships, said: “We’re pursuing the Home Office because to date we haven’t had a Home Office contribution.

“We believe that given the national prominence of the castle and the busy, crowded places that we’re seeking to protect, it’s appropriate.”

The council has already set aside £942,000 to fund phase one of the project which could see bollards and gates installed in areas including Sheet Street, Victoria Street and Park Street.

A further £250,000 has been committed by Thames Valley Police.

Mr Scott told the meeting that residents should prepare for disruption in the town centre, with work currently scheduled to begin in June next year.

He added that the taxi rank in Thames Street could also be relocated to accommodate the new security measures.

The Home Office told the Express it offers free guidance to owners and operators of crowded places, including local authorities, on how to protect against terror threats but owners and operators would be responsible for implementing these measures and costs should they wish.