Teams needed to join Windsor Lions Swimathon

More teams are needed for the annual Windsor Lions Swimathon.

This year’s Big Splash will take place on Sunday, October 14 at Windsor Leisure Centre.

More than 40 teams have already entered but there is capacity for at least 60 teams.

Mike Sells, event organiser, said: “I am delighted by the response so far by local good causes but we have plenty of capacity for more teams.

“This really is a great opportunity for local organisations which need to raise funds to enter a swimming team and reap 100 per cent of their sponsorship money.”

Email mikepsells@ gmail.com or www. windsorlions.co.uk to enter.