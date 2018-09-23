SITE INDEX

    • Fun at Wrayfest 2018

    The success of an inaugural event in Wraysbury billed as a family day in the park meant people ‘left smiling’.

    ‘Wrayfest’ was held on Saturday, September 15 between 1-7pm and proved popular before it had even started with tickets selling out three weeks prior to the festival’s debut.

    Some of the 500 attendees lucky enough to have a ticket brought chairs and picnics while others chose to sample the food and drinks on offer at the many stalls.

     As well as food there were a variety of music acts that played throughout the day at one part of the ground and a children’s section at another that included activities and a disco.

     It is hoped that Wrayfest will join the ranks of the Wraysbury annual summer fair in June and Christmas fair in December.

    Committee members are going to use the first Wrayfest as a ‘blueprint’ and based on this decide on how to take it forward.

