Autumn sculpture trail to launch at The Savill Garden

An autumn sculpture trail is launching at The Savill Garden next week.

The event will feature sculptures created by members of the Surrey Sculpture Society which will be carefully positioned throughout the gardens.

It opens on Tuesday and runs until Monday, November 5.

John Anderson, Keeper of the Garden for Windsor Great Park, said: “I am looking forward to seeing the sculptures enhancing and challenging the garden’s landscapes, and hope that our visitors will be inspired by this combination of artistic and horticultural excellence.”

Henriette Van der Does, chairwoman of the Surrey Sculpture Society, added: “This garden offers us the perfect backdrop, combining the magic of nature and its textures and colours with hand-crafted and soul searching works of art.”