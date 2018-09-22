SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 22
13 °C
Sun, 23
13 °C
Mon, 24
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Autumn sculpture trail to launch at The Savill Garden

    An autumn sculpture trail is launching at The Savill Garden next week.

    The event will feature sculptures created by members of the Surrey Sculpture Society which will be carefully positioned throughout the gardens.

    It opens on Tuesday and runs until Monday, November 5.

    John Anderson, Keeper of the Garden for Windsor Great Park, said: “I am looking forward to seeing the sculptures enhancing and challenging the garden’s landscapes, and hope that our visitors will be inspired by this combination of artistic and horticultural excellence.”

    Henriette Van der Does, chairwoman of the Surrey Sculpture Society, added: “This garden offers us the perfect backdrop, combining the magic of nature and its textures and colours with hand-crafted and soul searching works of art.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved