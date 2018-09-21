Application deadline approaches for next round of grants from the Prince Philip Trust

A charity which recently celebrated 40 years of helping individuals and organisations in the Royal Borough is calling for applications for its next funding cycle.

The Prince Philip Trust Fund, created in 1977 to thank the Duke of Edinburgh for his service to the community, is looking to help people and projects involved with disability, health, the elderly, families, homelessness and the arts.

Chris Aitken, trustee and secretary for the charity, said: “In the last 40 years, the trust fund has distributed almost £2million in grants, supporting many wide-ranging good causes and projects across our community. We support one-off projects, and would encourage new and existing organisations to come forward before the October 1 deadline closes for this round of funding.

“If you think you or your organisation might qualify then do look at our website and check out whether you might be eligible.”

One organisation to benefit from trust funding is Re:chargeR&R, which provides support to vulnerable families in Maidenhead.

Re:ChargeR&R received £3,000 which was used to set up a drop-in session to support 30 recovering drug addicts at The Freedom Café in Maidenhead.

Hannah Lucas, general manager of Re:Charge R&R, said: “Sadly, we see more and more people in our community struggling and in need of support. Building relationships and providing a little practical help to our service users can often be a lifeline for families in crisis.

“Grant funding from The Prince Philip Trust Fund has helped us reach out to even more vulnerable people in our community and support them through tough times.”

The Prince Philip Trust Fund will meet in November to consider applications.

Apply at theprincephilip

trustfund.org