Construction firm sets Guinness World Record in domino challenge

A construction firm set a Guinness World Record at Windsor Racecourse.

Staff from Willmott Dixon toppled 4958 construction blocks which had been set up like dominoes at the venue in Maidenhead Road.

We did it. We now hold an official #guinnessworldrecord for the most blocks toppled in a domino fashion #oneteam #challenge #toppled pic.twitter.com/rcuiyZjkWU — Willmott Dixon (@WillmottDixon) 22 September 2018

More than 50 people spent two days preparing for the record attempt, with crowds turning out to witness the history-making moment.

Ticker tape was fired into the air as the final construction block fell to the floor.

Richard Poulter, managing director, then received a certificate to mark the occasion.

He said: “We wanted to do something that puts construction in the shop window as a great place to work and what better way than to make our team world record holders.”

Willmott Dixon has donated the blocks to construction students at Langley and Nescot colleges.