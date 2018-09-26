Express snaps longlisted in national competition

Photos of the Queen, President Trump and the Royal Wedding snapped by Express photographers have made the longlist of a royal photo competition.

Express photographers Ian Longthorne and Emma Sheppard have had their royal pictures selected for the News Media Association (NMA) Royal Rota competition.

The annual competition invites photographers to submit photographs taken of the royals on press trips.

A public vote on the NMA’s website will then be used to produce a shortlist, which will be judged by a panel of industry experts.

Ian Longthorne, who has worked at the company which own the Windsor Express for more than 10 years, had two of his photos make the longlist. The first photo features President Donald Trump during his working visit to meet the Queen and another photo taken from the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He said: “It was a great opportunity to photograph both the Royal Wedding with Harry and Meghan followed by the President of the United States visiting the Queen at Windsor Castle. “For both shots I was at a high viewpoint overlooking the action. I haven’t got much of a head for heights but I tried to capture the atmosphere of the occasion. For the wedding I used a wide-angle lens but for President Trump’s visit we hired a 600mm lens. Working at Windsor Castle is always special and both were days to remember.”

Emma Sheppard, the Express' freelance photographer put forward a snap from the Maundy service featuring the Queen.

She said: “It was a tricky decision choosing an image from the Maundy service as there was so many pictures of the Queen smiling as she was handing over the Maundy money. This picture especially stood out for me as the Queen looks so vibrant in her royal blue coat standing in front of the Reverend.”

The public vote runs until Friday, September 28.

Visit www.newsmediauk.org/Royal-Rota-Photography-Competition-2018 to view the photos.