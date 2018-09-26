Police appealing for witnesses after woman suffers stab wounds in River Street altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault which took place in Windsor.

Officers received reports of an altercation between two women in River Street at about 5.50pm last night.

The force said a 48-year-old woman suffered an eye injury after being assaulted while a 33-year-old woman suffered a minor stab wound to her leg.

Both received hospital treatment and a small knife was recovered.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries and a 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning GBH and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

She is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer, Inspector Lucy Price, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “I understand that there has been a lot of community concern about this incident, but I would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a full investigation and that an arrest has been made.”

She added that the women involved are known to one another and asked anyone with information to call police on 101.