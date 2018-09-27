In pictures: Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards 2018

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and Rebellion Beer Company were among the winners at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

Businesses from across the borough turned out at Maidenhead’s Holiday Inn on Friday for the black-tie ceremony.

The Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce launched the event last year with the aim of celebrating excellence in companies of all sizes.

The Best Charity Award, sponsored by Baylis Media and decided by a public vote, went to Alexander Devine in recognition of its work in officially opening Berkshire’s first children’s hospice in July.

Co-founder Fiona Devine said: “It’s a great honour particularly because members of the public have voted for us.

“We’re absolutely delighted and I think it reinforces how important that local support is within the community.”

Guests enjoyed a gala dinner with property developer Stephen Shanly acting as compere for the evening.

Other prize-winners included the Marlow Bottom-based Rebellion Beer Company, which won Business of the Year.

Brothers Babek and Arash Peyami also scooped the Fast Growing Business Award in recognition of their Pro Teeth Whitening business which was recently bought out by a multi-million pound independent equity firm.

Marc Jones, president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, described the event as an ‘unmitigated success’.

He told the Advertiser: “I would urge those nominees and winners on the night who are not members of the chamber to join and support the chamber in its future endeavours.”

Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Baylis Media, said: “This year we saw a real variety of winners from independent business owners to large corporates.

“The awards really worked in showcasing the mix of successful businesses the Royal Borough has to offer.”

Jeremy Spooner, chief executive of Baylis Media, added: “Baylis Media Limited is very proud to have been associated with such a prestigious and successful Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.”

The winners of the 2018 Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards:

Best Marketing Campaign – Colourpoint

Best Hospitality Business – CIM Moor Hall

Best Retailer – Goyals

Apprenticeship Award – Maersk

Best Company to Work For – RMR Homes

Fast Growing Business – Pro Teeth Whitening

Best Entrepreneurial Business – Safe Solvents

Excellence in Customer Service – Bluebird Care Windsor, Maidenhead and Bracknell

Best SME – Wilson Partners

Best CSR Programme – Cumberland Lodge

Best Charity – Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service

Business Start-up – MyWorkSpot

Best Digital Business – Cyreal

Business of the Year – Rebellion Beer Company

Best Large Business – Three UK