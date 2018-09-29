Birthday party held for 106-year-old

Freda Weyman, who has lived in Windsor for 18 years, celebrated her 106th birthday last week.

Her daughter Helga Currie, who lives with and cares for her mother, organised a party with family and neighbours at home in Willows Riverside park on Thursday, September 20.

She said: “She’s got a great big smile, she’s a very sociable person.

“And she’s been stocking up on chocolates at the party.”

Freda, who is originally from Southport, credits Nivea cream for maintaining her good looks over the years. Helga added: “She was a bit miffed because she didn’t get an invite to Prince Harry’s wedding.”