Pets corner: Max and Bradley at RSPCA Hillingdon

03:00PM, Sunday 30 September 2018
Handsome brothers Max and Bradley sadly find themselves homeless at just 11 months of age and are longing for someone to offer them a fresh start in a loving home.
Short-haired Max is the more confident of the two and is always the first to ask for fuss and attention.
Bradley tends to hang back a little, but will come for a stroke in his own time. He is semi-long haired and will need regular brushing to keep his coat in good condition.
Although both boys are fairly quiet, they do like to play and would like a nice garden.
Ideally they would prefer not to live with other pets.
Do you have the purr-fect home and lots of love to offer this beautiful pair?
For more details please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk
