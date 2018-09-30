Busy Buttons set to put on a a theatrical treat as part of the Windsor Fringe 2018

Busy Buttons creative studio is expanding it’s repertoire to theatre production on Saturday, October 6.

After hosting a three week Theatre Design Camp, studio owners Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen and Lautaro Lempiäinen are ready to host ‘The Treasure Boxes’.

The performance ‘for children and the child at heart’ will take place in the shop front of the couples Windsor Yards studio as part of the Windsor Fringe festival.

It will include ‘puppets, dance and interactive theatre’ that will ‘take you on an imaginative journey’ featuring children who took part in the theatre design camp and their work.

The piece of ‘experimental theatre’ has been created in collaboration with the Susan Handy School of Dance and will feature ‘Master puppeteer’ Roman Stefanski of Polka Theatre, Wimbledon.

Shows will take place at 2 and 4pm and tickets cost £8 and concessions £6. To book go to tickets.windsor.gov.uk/sales/arts-and-events/windsor-fringe/the-treasure-boxes