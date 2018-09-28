Councillors approve further security measures in Windsor

The leader of the Royal Borough is keen to ‘crack on’ with security measures in Windsor, citing the town as one ‘just as special as Westminster.’

The news came at the council’s cabinet meeting held on September 27, where measures to protect Windsor from potential hostile vehicle activity – potentially involving terrorism – were moved forward.

The Royal Borough has been working with Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Royal Collection Trust to replace the temporary barriers with permanent deterrents – the whole project thought to cost in the region of £3.2 million.

This is a significant increase from the original estimate of £1.8 million, due to further potentially vulnerable sites being identified following a review last year.

So far, the council has pledged £942,000 and TVP £250,000, which they say is a sufficient amount to proceed with the first phase of implementing the new barriers.

‘Phase 1’ involves the changing of the guard route and looks at these locations: Sheet Street (South), Victoria Street, Park Street, Castle Hotel Yard, Peascod Street (North) and Thames Street.

Councillor Philip Bicknell (Con, Park), lead member for Windsor and highways and transport, said he wants to ‘get going with this.’

“The town of Windsor is under threat from hostile vehicle attack, primarily to the military that are carrying out the guard duties.

“There is (currently) temporary prevention in places to prevent hostile vehicles from doing what they have done in Westminster and various places around Europe.

“This report is to ask that we can spend up to £1.192 million on replacing some of those barriers which are currently on loan.

“This money would allow us to get into a movement of getting those sites redesigned and built to a (better) standard for Windsor.

“We want to get going with this. We are thinking it could be up to 6 months before we get anything to show. The first thing we need to do is get permission that we can spend that money.

“TVP have instructed a design agency to come up with a scheme. We are moving forward with this. But it is going to change permanently how Windsor town is going to look so it is important we get it right.”

Council Leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside), was keen to start the design process.

“We are waiting for the Royal Collection Trust to come back and whatever this thing costs, we will fund it. We want to reduce the possibility of a tragic event in Windsor.

“We need to do this and the sooner we can get a response the better. Let’s crack on with what we need to do in terms of design.”