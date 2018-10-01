In pictures: Windsor Running Festival

Rapturous crowds greeted runners on The Long Walk as they completed the Windsor Half Marathon.

The event saw fitness fanatics and fundraisers make their way around the Great Park as part of the two-day Windsor Running Festival.

Daniel Jarvis, from Liverpool Harriers & AC, crossed the line first yesterday with a time of one hour seven minutes and 53 seconds.

Aldershot Farnham & District AC runner Louise Small dominated the women’s race, finishing in one hour 17 minutes and 11 seconds.

BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans was also among the thousands of competitors to take on the 13.1 mile route.

Peter Hier, race director, said: “Every year the people of Windsor provide incredible support for the runners, and you’ll not find another race finish to rival the amazing feeling of running down The Long Walk to rapturous crowd support.

“This is an event made special by all the local runners, the spectators and the volunteer support we receive.

“It’s more than a race, it’s a community.”

Younger runners honoured the memory of one of the event’s founding fathers by competing in the Glynn Shefford Memorial Run.

Glynn played a key part in launching the Windsor Half Marathon in 1981 and had a race named after him after he lost his battle with cancer in 2008.

Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey also helped set runners on their way for the Windsor Women’s 10k on Saturday (Sep29).

The British long-distance athlete offered words of encouragement to women of all ages and even finished the course herself.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed running alongside so many inspirational women and getting a chance to catch up with the runners and supporters after the event.”

Dawn Godwin, from the Windle Valley Runners, sped around the 10k course before eventually finishing with a time of 41 minutes and five seconds.

Charities including The Prince Philip Trust Fund, Cancer Research UK and Clic Sargent will benefit from this year’s fundraising.

Visit www.windsorunningfestival.com for details.