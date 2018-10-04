TV chef hoping to continue restaurant revolution by opening Windsor tapas bar

A TV chef is hoping to bring a taste of Spain to Windsor by opening a new tapas bar.

Thames Street will be the latest home for Omar Allibhoy’s Tapas Revolution chain, with the restaurant set to welcome diners from Tuesday, October 16.

The venue sees Omar take inspiration from his family’s recipes and aims to replicate the Iberian country’s culinary culture of sharing, socialising and eating.

Omar said: “I come from the Old Castile, a historic region of Spain so have always felt at home in Windsor and visited many times since moving to England 13 years ago.

“Tapas Revolution is based on the lively and bustling tapas bars in Madrid, Barcelona and Seville, and I’m excited to bring my version to Windsor.”

Madrid-born Omar moved to the UK in 2008, taking over the reins at West London’s El Pirata Detapas.

While there, he featured on chef Gordon Ramsay’s show ‘Ramsay’s Best Restaurant’ on Channel 4, where he was described as the ‘Antonio Banderas of cooking’ by one of the food world’s fiercest critics.

In 2010 he opened his first Tapas Revolution with his latest venue set to be his seventh restaurant nationwide.

Omar added: “Tapas is more than food, it’s part of our everyday culture: food and life are always best shared.

“I’m so excited to share Spanish heritage with such an iconic English town.”

For those who want to stop for a quick drink, Tapas Revolution has collaborated with the award-winning Cocktail Trading Co to create a cocktail menu of classics with a Spanish twist.

The restaurant will also be offering free Spanish classes during the October half-term in partnership with the Kidslingo group.

The sessions aim to use songs, games and drama to bring the language to life with each child being entitled to 50 per cent off food after receiving a certificate.

Visit www.kidslingo.co.uk/area/tapasrevolution/ for more details about the sessions.