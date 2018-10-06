Meet and Mingle group raise money for Macmillan coffee morning

More than 100 people attended a Macmillan coffee morning hosted by Slough women’s support group Meet and Mingle.

As well as teas and coffees, guests also enjoyed Indian and Continental breakfasts at the event, held on Monday at Chalvey Community Centre, The Green.

About £400 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support on the day.

Slough Borough Council deputy mayor Avtar Cheema visited the morning, which was used to promote the Slough Wellbeing Board’s and the council’s Reach Out campaign to prevent isolation and loneliness.

Leftovers were given to homeless people through the charity Slough Homeless Our Concern.

“It went really well. It was good to support Macmillan,” said Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal.

“We are thankful to everyone who brought food and shared and help us raise money.”