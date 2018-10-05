Police 'refuse to act' on Windsor break-in claims victim

A victim of a car break-in fears thieves could have a ‘free rein’ if police are too stretched to investigate similar crimes.

Naheed Majeed, a former Mayoress of Windsor and Maidenhead, parked her Toyota RAV4 in Windsor’s River Street car park at about 7.15pm on Friday.

But when she returned at 12.40am, she discovered it had been broken into with her company laptop and valuables being stolen.

She reported the theft to police but claims the force told her no further action would be taken and instead advised her to ask nearby businesses about CCTV in the area.

Naheed said: “I was told the opportunity to find my belongings had probably gone because five hours had passed and it was classified as a low-level concern.

“But what message is that giving out to thieves, that they effectively have a free rein?”

The Maidenhead resident approached the nearby Browns restaurant for potential CCTV footage but its owners could not help.

She also contacted the Royal Borough but was told the council could not delve through footage due to data protection and CCTV only covered the car park exit.

Naheed added: “I just think there needs to be some clarity from the police about what their policy is.

“If it’s a question that we have to accept a certain level of crime then that needs to be made clear to the public.”

A spokesman from Thames Valley Police refuted the claims that the incident was not being investigated and said officers were appealing for anyone with information to call the TVP non emergency number on 101.