Windsor Farmers' Market set for relaunch following public consultation

The monthly Windsor Farmers’ Market is being relaunched following a public consultation.

The event will return to St Leonard’s Road tomorrow and will feature a host of new artisan food and craft stalls.

Organisers recently held a public consultation which revealed residents wanted the market to stay and attract more traders.

New stalls include Howe Farm Flowers, based in the Chiltern Hills, Hartland Fudge and the Maplewood Bakery.

There will also be a children’s petting zoo.

Market spokeswoman Sharon van Geuns said: “We are a fantastic neighbourhood market with a great range of produce and we urge everyone to come along but especially those who haven’t been along before.

“We have a range of new traders although the market is still growing.

“We need the public to support our British local farmers and producers so we can continue to grow.”

It will run on the first Saturday of the month from 9am to 1pm.

The closest car park is East Berkshire College, off Trinity Place.