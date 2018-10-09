Windsor care home shortlisted for national dementia awards

A care home in Windsor has been shortlisted for two prizes at the National Dementia Care Awards.

Sandown Park Care Home, in Vale Road, Winsdor, is nominated for its garden which has been designed to provide multi-sensory support to residents living with dementia.

Manager Shahnaaz Mohamad is also in the running for an award in recognition of her leadership.

The Care Quality Commission rated the facility as ‘outstanding’ during its latest inspection in January.

Shahnaaz said: “Our home is based on compassion, dignity, respect and care and our residents are treated as if they are our own family.

“Our gardens are something we are extremely proud of and the feedback we have received from residents, relatives and care professionals tells us that these wonderful outdoor spaces really do make a difference.”

Winners will be presented with their awards at a ceremony next month.