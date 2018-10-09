Windsor's famous landmarks immortalised in new Monopoly board game

The famous landmarks of Windsor have been immortalised in a new version of Monopoly.

The Royal Windsor edition of the classic board game hit shop shelves on Friday with a host of familiar locations making an appearance.

Windsor Castle replaced the coveted top spot, Mayfair, in recognition of the town hosting two Royal Weddings this year.

There is also a nod to the town’s military history, with both Victoria Barracks and Combermere Barracks making the cut.

Gamers can also pick Windsor’s loveable feline, Dexter the cat, as one of their pieces to move around the board.

Creators Winning Moves visited Upton House School on Friday to unveil the game with pupils getting a visit from Mr Monopoly himself.

The independent nursery and prep school, which includes royal princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in its previous pupils, appears on the board alongside the prestigious Eton College and Queensmead School.

Rhian Thornton, headteacher at Upton House School, said: “Monopoly is a fantastic educational game which develops children’s mathematical, entrepreneurial and social skills.

“The supports all that is taught in the classroom.

“To appear on the Windsor board alongside some of our town’s other landmarks and wonderful local organisations is a privilege.”

Jennifer Lau, Custom Games Executive, added: “With Upton’s unique uniform being so well-recognised around Windsor, we had to include it on a green space.

“It’s a school that we feel is an integral part of the Windsor community.”