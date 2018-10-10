Royal Borough refutes claims it is clearing rough sleepers off the streets ahead of Royal Wedding

National media reports that claimed Windsor’s homeless people were being cleared from the streets ahead of the town’s second Royal Wedding have been denied by the council.

Princess Eugenie will tie the knot at Windsor Castle on Friday, with a short procession route planned through the town centre following the ceremony.

Reports said the town’s rough sleepers had been told to move their belongings ahead of the event.

But the Royal Borough has described these claims as ‘untrue’ and said homeless people had been offered a place to store their belongings on the day of the wedding to avoid them being swept up by Thames Valley Police as part its security measures.

A council spokeswoman said: “As with any large event, we have offered a facility to our most vulnerable people in the community on the day of the wedding in conjunction with the Windsor Homeless Project should they not want to join in the celebrations.

“This is an offer not an order.

“If people are happy to stay put they are able to do so.

“We would never force a vulnerable person to take us up on these offers of support and any suggestion otherwise is untrue.”

Earlier this year, council leader Simon Dudley was met with a backlash after he called for action on anti-social behaviour in Windsor, including aggressive begging and intimidation, ahead of the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.