Shoppers urged to support Windsor Farmers' Market

Shoppers are being urged to turn out and support the Windsor Farmers’ Market.

The event relaunched in St Leonards Road on Saturday with new stalls including Howe Farm Flowers and the artisan Maplewood Bakery joining the ranks of traders.

The market has been running on the first Saturday of each month since 2005 but organisers are stepping up their efforts to attract more traders and shoppers.

Town centre manager Paul Roach said: “It’s a great location right at the heart of where the majority of town centre residents live.

“We need people to come out and support it because if the traders don’t have the business the market will disappear.”

Market spokesman Sharon van Geuns added: “We have a range of new traders although the market is still growing.

“We need the public to support our British local farmers and producers so we can continue to grow.”

The next market is planned for Saturday, November 3 and starts at 9am.