Council to discuss change in license for the Boom Boom bar

A bar has applied for a licence to sell alcohol, show films, and play live music until 3am seven days a week.

At a Licensing Panel Sub Committee on Monday, October 15, councillors will consider whether to grant the Boom Boom Bar in Goswell Hill a new licence.

Thames Valley Police have objected to the application.

The applicant, Vikash Maharaj, is seeking to change the bar's licence to enable it to remain open from 11am to 3am seven days a week.

The application also seeks permission for the bar to sell alcohol for on-and-off premises consumption and to play live and recorded music indoors at all times while it is open.

It is also seeking to show films from 8pm-3am Monday to Thursday, and from noon until 3am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If the application is approved, Thames Valley Police and Environmental Protection have requested a number of amendments be made to the application.

The meeting will take place at 10am at Windsor Guild Hall.