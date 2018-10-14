SITE INDEX

    • Dedworth actress secures role in West End plays

    An actress from the village who started as a member of The Windsor Theatre Guild will be appearing in the West End this
    autumn.

    Simran Hunjun, 25, who attended Charters School in Sunningdale will star in four plays with the National Youth Theatre (NYT) including Consensual, Victoria’s Knickers, Macbeth and To Kill a Mockingbird.

    “I don’t think I’ll ever do four shows at once so I think it will really set me up. It’s a lot of hard work but you really feel your growth” said Simran, who went through four rounds of auditions to be selected.

