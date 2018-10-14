SITE INDEX

    • Pets corner: Tilly at RSPCA Hillingdon

    Tilly is 11 years young and came into our facility as her owners where moving and could not take her with them.

    She is looking for a quiet home where she can receive plenty of attention as she loves being brushed and having a nice long fuss.

    Tilly likes to get your attention when it’s feeding time or just to get attention by talking to you. She would prefer a home without other pets.

    Are you able to offer this loving girl a forever home of her own?

    Please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or go to www.rspcahillingdonclinic. org.uk

