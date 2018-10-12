Busy Buttons entertain an audience with their show 'The Treasure Boxes'

Busy Buttons foray into the sphere of theatre production was ‘quite something’ last Saturday (October 6).

After a three week theatre Design Camp run by studio owners Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen and Lautaro Lempiäinen the creative duo had all the props and puppets they needed to put on a show.

‘The Treasure Boxes’ is weaved through with well loved stories from childhood and is ‘about being brave and not being shy about who you are’.

Children from the design camp featured in the show as did dancers from the Susan Handy School of Dance, Roman Stefanski of Polka Theatre, Wimbledon and Louella and Lautaro’s eight-year old son Leon.

Mark Scott’s daughter participated in the design camp, he said: “It's hard to put into words how much Lois has taken from this experience.

“From learning how to operate puppets, to mastering the "cabriolet" high kick and most enjoyable of all she was able to create lobster claws.

“Where else can you get that kind of experience all rolled into one? Roman has been a brilliant teacher contributing to another wonderful Busy Button’s adventure.”

Louella said: “Everyone did really well and the children, the dancers and the puppeteers and the children who had done the design and making really pulled it all together and did really well.

“It really was quite something, it all came together beautifully.”

Chairwoman of the Windsor Fringe, Karen Draville wa in the audience too, she said: “This was a perfect Fringe event, where local creative groups (adults and children) from the Susan Handy School of Dance and Busy Buttons Creative Studio, plus a professional puppeteer from The Polka Theatre, worked wonderfully together to produce a charming and magical show'

Louella added: “We want to take this further, we have all these props and costumes and we’re looking at possible venues and occasions.”