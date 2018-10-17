In pictures: Windsor Lions annual Swimathon

An annual swimming event that has raised almost £200,000 since it started 22 years ago was held at Windsor Leisure Centre on Sunday, October 14.

Windsor Lions’ annual swimathon, also known as the ‘Big Splash’, gives teams of up to eight swimmers the opportunity to raise money for charity through sponsorship.

The pool was divided into six lanes and in total 36 teams swam the length of the 25-metre pool for 55 minutes before a new wave of swimmers replaced them.

So far the event has raised £7,000 and it is expected that more sponsorship money will be received in the coming weeks.

Participants of all abilities took part including swimmers from Electric Eels, a club for young people aged over eight with Down’s syndrome, and SportsAble.

Organiser Mike Sells, from the Lions, said: “There were Brownie Rainbows taking part and their parents were in the water helping them swim.”

He added: “In the afternoon it was very busy, there were a lot of young people swimming which was great because you get a lot of parents watching and children get very excited encouraging each other.”

“It was a great event and it’s always a sign of how good it is when people want to book on for the next year and we’ve already had quite a few”.

Windsor Lions will hold a ceremony for participants in January.