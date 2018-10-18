In pictures: Children celebrate 'all things Autumn' at Windsor Great Park

Children celebrated the best things about autumn in Windsor Great Park on Wednesday (October 17).

A morning of activities for around 110 pupils from four schools was organised by the Newbury & District Agricultural Society - who organise the Royal County of Berkshire Show.

Activities included apple bobbing and collecting autumn colours on individual colour palettes. They were also told how American pioneer ‘nurseryman’ Johnny Appleseed got to grips with handling seasonal pumpkins and decorative gourds.

A pumpkin growing competition was won by St Luke’s Primary School and their 3kg squash.

Jan Murray, education officer said: “When asked which activity they had enjoyed the most, there was a huge spread across everything on offer.”