SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 20
16 °C
Sun, 21
16 °C
Mon, 22
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • St Edwards' Church celebrates 150th anniversary

    The 150th anniversary of St Edward’s Church was a ‘very special occasion’ on Saturday (October 13).

    About 500 people squeezed into the church on Alma Road including four Bishops and 15 clergy, a number of whom were past Parish Priests or curates.

    Marked by a ‘sesquicentenary Celebration Mass’ parish secretary Patricia Brown said: “We were packed to the rafters and out of the door.”

    Finance manager at the church, Richard Slisher said: “It was a joyous occasion, it was very special for the parishioners.”

    A number of the clergy who attended had been ordained at the church or served as priests.

    Richard added: “People have been worshipping here for many, many years, 30 or 40 years in some cases and a number of people knew up to five previous priests, and the priests knew them as well.”

    About 400 of the congregation stayed for a party in the grounds late into the afternoon.

    The sesquicentenary celebrations began in April with a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and will close with a pilgrimage to Rome 2019.

    From November 1– December1 the church will be putting on a ‘festival of angels’ that will focus on the many Angels in the church.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved