St Edwards' Church celebrates 150th anniversary

The 150th anniversary of St Edward’s Church was a ‘very special occasion’ on Saturday (October 13).

About 500 people squeezed into the church on Alma Road including four Bishops and 15 clergy, a number of whom were past Parish Priests or curates.

Marked by a ‘sesquicentenary Celebration Mass’ parish secretary Patricia Brown said: “We were packed to the rafters and out of the door.”

Finance manager at the church, Richard Slisher said: “It was a joyous occasion, it was very special for the parishioners.”

A number of the clergy who attended had been ordained at the church or served as priests.

Richard added: “People have been worshipping here for many, many years, 30 or 40 years in some cases and a number of people knew up to five previous priests, and the priests knew them as well.”

About 400 of the congregation stayed for a party in the grounds late into the afternoon.

The sesquicentenary celebrations began in April with a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and will close with a pilgrimage to Rome 2019.

From November 1– December1 the church will be putting on a ‘festival of angels’ that will focus on the many Angels in the church.