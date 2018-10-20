St Edwards' Church celebrates 150th anniversary

10:00AM, Saturday 20 October 2018
The 150th anniversary of St Edward’s Church was a ‘very special occasion’ on Saturday (October 13).
About 500 people squeezed into the church on Alma Road including four Bishops and 15 clergy, a number of whom were past Parish Priests or curates.
Marked by a ‘sesquicentenary Celebration Mass’ parish secretary Patricia Brown said: “We were packed to the rafters and out of the door.”
Finance manager at the church, Richard Slisher said: “It was a joyous occasion, it was very special for the parishioners.”
A number of the clergy who attended had been ordained at the church or served as priests.
Richard added: “People have been worshipping here for many, many years, 30 or 40 years in some cases and a number of people knew up to five previous priests, and the priests knew them as well.”
About 400 of the congregation stayed for a party in the grounds late into the afternoon.
The sesquicentenary celebrations began in April with a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and will close with a pilgrimage to Rome 2019.
From November 1– December1 the church will be putting on a ‘festival of angels’ that will focus on the many Angels in the church.
