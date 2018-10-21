SITE INDEX

    • Pets corner: Onyx at Battersea's Old Windsor Centre

    Onyx is looking for a home with experienced Shar-Pei owners.

    The seven-year-old shows many of the typical traits of the breed and can be worried and unsure of new people.

    He is aloof and independent initially but once he has built a bond he has a gentle and affectionate nature.

    Onyx is looking for a quieter home.

    He does have some medical issues relating to his skin and ears so will need owners who are happy to carry on with his treatment.

    To meet Onyx, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.

