St George’s School donate £2,000 to Thames Hospice

Thames Hospice has received £2,000 from proceeds set aside for good causes at St George’s School, Windsor Castle.

Each year the school’s parents’ group organises charity events.

Those held in 2017/18 included a Christmas fair, a Royal Wedding themed summer fair and a summer party for parents on the Headmaster’s Lawn.

Lois Henrietta, chairwoman of the parents’ group, said: “Thames Hospice is a charity that is close to so many people in the local area, including those at our school.

“We are delighted to be able to donate £2,000 towards all the amazing work that this incredible charity does.”

Fundraising director at Thames Hospice Sarah Bissell said: “We are utterly delighted with the donation. £2,000 is equivalent to bringing 66 people into day therapy sessions, which offer a range of treatments including counselling.”