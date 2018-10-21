SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 21
16 °C
Mon, 22
12 °C
Tue, 23
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • St George’s School donate £2,000 to Thames Hospice

    Thames Hospice has received £2,000 from proceeds set aside for good causes at St George’s School, Windsor Castle.

    Each year the school’s parents’ group organises charity events.

    Those held in 2017/18 included a Christmas fair, a Royal Wedding themed summer fair and a summer party for parents on the Headmaster’s Lawn.

    Lois Henrietta, chairwoman of the parents’ group, said: “Thames Hospice is a charity that is close to so many people in the local area, including those at our school.

    “We are delighted to be able to donate £2,000 towards all the amazing work that this incredible charity does.”

    Fundraising director at Thames Hospice Sarah Bissell said: “We are utterly delighted with the donation. £2,000 is equivalent to bringing 66 people into day therapy sessions, which offer a range of treatments including counselling.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved