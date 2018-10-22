Boxes delivered to Chattertots children

Some very special boxes were delivered to school children who were previously attending weekly Chattertots sessions.

Chattertots is a weekly speech and language group to help pre-school children with Down’s syndrome ‘find their voice’.

Nicole Marsh from the group spent months researching and collecting resources for the boxes that will ‘support the children through their school journey’.

They have been made possible thanks to a grant from the Heathrow community fund that was applied for by Chattertots founder Clare McIntosh.

The boxes were delivered to ten children in total, including four-year-old Jake Wilmott who attends St Edward's Catholic First School and is the son of the Digital leader for Chattertots, Clare Lankester.

She said: “Most of the schools were expecting a shoe box size parcel and were overwhelmed with the huge box and iPad that we gave them."

Aimed at facilitating ‘inclusion’ in the classroom the boxes also contain reading and writing resources as well as visual aids that will help with motivation and transitioning from task to task.

Clare added: “Our schools do a fantastic job but we realise funds are tight. We wanted to help the schools by providing valuable resources they might otherwise be unable to afford."

Heathrow community fund who will also be funding boxes for next years school starters

To find out more about the group go to www.chattertots.org and facebook: @chattertots