Horrible Histories author teaches children about the First World War

Children combined their love of illustration with history at an event exploring the First World War.

The author of popular novel ‘Horrible Histories’ Martin Brown was at The Old Court in St Leonard’s Road on Saturday (Oct20) outlining the importance of illustration and teaching youngsters about the conflict, including life in the trenches.

He also joined in activities with them as characters ‘came to life’ through Martin’s creativity.

More than 65 people were at the presentation put on by the RBWM Library Service’s Outreach team as part of their WW1 programme, and events officer Jeanette Kent was pleased with how it went.

She said: “It was absolutely brilliant, it ticked all our boxes. We’re really pleased, everyone enjoyed it.

“One of the main things (Martin) spoke about was how important illustration is in children’s story books.

“Lots of people bought the book which was really nice.

“It was about drawing but also about how anyone can draw, you don’t have to be fantastic. We are all about inspiring children.”