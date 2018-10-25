Conservative councillor announced for Datchet by-election

A retired policeman has been selected as the Conservative’s candidate for the upcoming Datchet by-election.

David Cannon will run for the seat vacated by Jesse Grey when he passed away suddenly at the beginning of the month.

The by-election will take place on Thursday, November 22.

A well-known figure in the Datchet community through his work with the parish council, British Legion and scouts association, Mr Cannon has lived in the ward with his family for 33 years.

A retired detective inspector, he served with the Metropolitan Police for 31 years and has worked for BT security since 2011.

Mr Cannon has also been involved in scouting for more than three decades and is a former chairman of the Datchet British Legion, of which he is still a member.

During the floods of 2014, Mr Cannon used his canoe to transport people through the village for three days, before helping to coordinate the volunteering efforts.