First World War VC hero honoured

A paving stone was unveiled to commemorate a Windsor-born First World War hero.

Lieutenant Colonel Harry Greenwood was awarded the Victoria Cross a century ago for performing an act of valour and was remembered in Bachelors Acre Memorial Garden on Tuesday.

A commemorative stone was revealed in his honour by Jeffery Branch, Vice Lord Lieutenant for Berkshire, as part of a national campaign to credit the 628 recipients of the accolade.

The Victoria Cross is the highest honour that can be awarded to British servicemen and is awarded for gallantry in the ‘presence of the enemy’.

At the age of 36 and part of the 9th Batalion King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, the advance of Harry’s troops was checked by enemy machine-gun fire in northern France in 1918.

Colonel Greenwood single-handedly rushed to the position and killed the crew.

Members of Harry Greenwood’s family were in attendance, including his great-grandson Michael Greenwood, as well as the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion.

Harry was born in Windsor Barracks on November 25, 1881, and followed his father – Charles – into the army, joining the first Cadets Batalion at the age of 15.

He had four children – Harry, who died only four days old, Mollie, Alice and Violet. He died at his Wimbledon home on May 5, 1948.

In April 1997, the borough unveiled a blue plaque in his honour on the outside wall of Victoria Barracks.