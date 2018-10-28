Councillors reject licence application from Boom Boom Bar

A nightclub’s application to remain open until 3am seven days a week has been rejected by councillors.

The Boom Boom Bar in Goswell Hill had applied for a licence to sell alcohol, show films and play live music until 3am. Its current closing time is 2am.

The application, which faced opposition from Thames Valley Police and several residents who live nearby, was rejected by a Licensing Panel Sub-Committee.

In a letter to the applicant and owner of the bar, Vik Maharaj, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, chair of the sub-committee, said the reasons for the rejection were concerns over public nuisance, prevention of children from harm and a wider community interest.

The sub-committee felt that an extension of opening hours would lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour in Goswell Hill, which is already the highest 'demand generating' street for police in Windsor.

They were also concerned that the levels of noise could cause sleep deprivation and affect the health and well-being of children living in the area.