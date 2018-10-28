SITE INDEX

    • Pets corner: Fuego at RSPCA Hillingdon

    One-year-old Fuego is a lovely white ferret who is in need of a loving and experienced owner.

    Fuego enjoys human company and is a fun-loving playful little boy with an inquisitive nature who has been through a rough time, having been found as a stray with a bite wound. He is now fully recovered.

    If you can offer the perfect ferret home to our little bundle of mischief, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www.rspcahillingdon
    clinic.org.uk

