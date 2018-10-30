Tributes to 'selfless' Windsor teenager who died after night out in Bath

Tributes have been paid to a ‘selfless’ and ‘dependable’ Windsor teenager who died following a night out at university.

Charlie Godfrey, of Princess Avenue, had been partying in Bath city centre on the evening of Thursday, October 11 but failed to return home after leaving The Second Bridge Nightclub.

Police discovered the 19-year-old’s body in the River Avon at about 9.40am the following morning.

His death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ but it is believed he accidentally fell into the river.

Charlie’s younger brother Sam described him as a selfless man who always put others first.

He said: “Within our family and his friendship groups he was seen as the dependable one, someone who was always there to encourage other people to strive and reach their goals.

“He is the person I would always turn to for advice and help.”

Born and bred in Windsor, Charlie studied at The Windsor Boys’ School and East Berks College before starting a degree in Psychology at Bath Spa University.

He spent much of his childhood acting at Bracknell’s Stagecoach Performing Arts School and also spent six years in the army cadets at Combermere Barracks.

Sam added that the support shown to the family since Charlie’s death had left them feeling very appreciated.

He added: “Everyone has come round and sent flowers and we all feel very appreciated and loved for the support people have shown.

“It’s all a bit of a sudden shock so we’re still grieving.”

A celebration of the teenager’s life will be taking place at The Windsor Boys’ School on Saturday at 11am.

Anyone with information that could help Somerset and Avon Police with its investigation should call 101.