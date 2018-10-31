Windsor Probus Club celebrates 50th anniversary

Members of the Windsor Probus Club and their guests came together to mark the clubs 50th Anniversary this month.

‘A friendly group of retired men’ form the group that meets monthly for a meal, companionship and an interesting talk.

The celebratory luncheon on Thursday, October 18, took place at the Datchet Golf Club.

John Bastow, secretary said: “The Club was inaugurated on October,10 1968, when the annual subscription was set at five shillings and the monthly lunch fee at 15 shillings.”

As it was originally born of Rotary Richard Carleton, President of the Rotary Club of Windsor & Eton was the guest of honour.

Chairman Harry Hadley addressed party ending with a toast to ‘absent friends’.